1. Add emoticons to private messages
2. Click on the item name of the creative workshop to jump to the Steam creative workshop item review page
3.When reading offline, it displays' You are reading an offline copy '
4. Adjust the order of each page on the homepage
2025.9.30 v1.0.32 minor update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update