30 September 2025 Build 20186482
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Add emoticons to private messages
2. Click on the item name of the creative workshop to jump to the Steam creative workshop item review page
3.When reading offline, it displays' You are reading an offline copy '
4. Adjust the order of each page on the homepage

Changed files in this update

Depot 3381531
  • Loading history…
