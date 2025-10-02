This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ahoy, Blitzers!



We’re thrilled to announce that the final hero Fable is now live in the Beta Branch! Mereena, the guardian of Sproutwood and rightful heir to its throne, now takes the spotlight with her own unique journey, challenges, and rewards.

If you want to try it early feel free to join the beta branch!



How do I access the Beta Branch?

In your Steam Library,

Right-click on [Cross Blitz]

Click on [Properties…]

On the left-side menu, click on [Betas]

On the Drop Down menu on the right and select [Crossblitz_beta]

Click on [Opt into: Crossblitz_beta]

As always, your feedback is incredibly valuable in helping us polish this update before launch. Jump in, explore, and let us know what you think!

Until next time, adventurers!



Leave us a Review on Steam & Share your insights with us on Discord