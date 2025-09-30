 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20186395 Edited 30 September 2025 – 09:39:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features:

- You can now copy/paste building settings (Alt + Right Click to copy, Alt + Right Click to paste), making it easier to batch-set items (e.g., items in Pipes, Balloon Stations, Wooden Containers, and Barrels), building toggle states (on/off), construction priority, and more.

Changes:

- When the mouse cursor hovers over a building, shortcut key hints are now displayed, such as: copy construction, copy/paste recipes, set Balloon Station routes.

- Enlarged the click detection hitbox of Pipes, making them easier to select and remove.

Bugfix:

- Fixed several localization errors.

Changed files in this update

steamglobal Depot 3209751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link