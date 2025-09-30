Features:

- You can now copy/paste building settings (Alt + Right Click to copy, Alt + Right Click to paste), making it easier to batch-set items (e.g., items in Pipes, Balloon Stations, Wooden Containers, and Barrels), building toggle states (on/off), construction priority, and more.

Changes:

- When the mouse cursor hovers over a building, shortcut key hints are now displayed, such as: copy construction, copy/paste recipes, set Balloon Station routes.

- Enlarged the click detection hitbox of Pipes, making them easier to select and remove.

Bugfix:

- Fixed several localization errors.