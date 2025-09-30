Added the ability to disable shadows in the graphics settings.
This was necessary for owners of very weak PCs and Steam Deck users.
It doesn’t heavily affect visuals, since shading is handled by two types of ambient occlusion simultaneously, but it should noticeably improve framerate.
Shadow Disabling Function
