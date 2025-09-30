 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20186296 Edited 30 September 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added the ability to disable shadows in the graphics settings.
This was necessary for owners of very weak PCs and Steam Deck users.

It doesn’t heavily affect visuals, since shading is handled by two types of ambient occlusion simultaneously, but it should noticeably improve framerate.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3799451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link