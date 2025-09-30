 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20186282
Update notes via Steam Community
Important!
- Due to changes in puzzle logic in the third scenario "Sickness and Health" your savegame maybe corrupted and the scenario will crash the game. To fix it, take the appropriate savegame from our savegame repository:

Other changes

- Improved visual inconsistencies in all scenarios (e.g., weapon look in ship past and present).
- Updated puzzles to be more accepting of alternative inputs (e.g., the weight puzzle in Whishbloom scenario).
- Fixed a minor plothole in "Last Orders" scenario with the map puzzle.
- Addressed a few typos in the DLC texts.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2716401
macOS Depot 2716403
Windows macOS DLC 3333880 Depot 3333880
Windows macOS DLC 3335350 Depot 3335351
