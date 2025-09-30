Important!
- Due to changes in puzzle logic in the third scenario "Sickness and Health" your savegame maybe corrupted and the scenario will crash the game. To fix it, take the appropriate savegame from our savegame repository:
Other changes
- Improved visual inconsistencies in all scenarios (e.g., weapon look in ship past and present).
- Updated puzzles to be more accepting of alternative inputs (e.g., the weight puzzle in Whishbloom scenario).
- Fixed a minor plothole in "Last Orders" scenario with the map puzzle.
- Addressed a few typos in the DLC texts.
DLC 4 The Curse of the Last Reaper Patch 1
Update notes via Steam Community
