 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20185971 Edited 30 September 2025 – 08:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy Partner!

This is update 75, another bugfix and maintenance update.

We also added 3 new Puzzle-Mode achievements.

What’s new?

Added: 3 new Puzzle-Mode achievements.

Fixed: A few issues.

See you in the Wild West! 🤠

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 2736221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link