🔥 Snipers, get ready for a game-changing update! 🔥

We're dropping fresh battlegrounds, supercharging your favorite events, and preparing for an explosive holiday season. Your skills are about to be pushed to the absolute limit. Are you ready?

⚡ NEW FEATURES INCOMING! ⚡

A storm of new content is brewing. Here’s your briefing on the key changes hitting the front lines!

💎 All-New Shard Event: A new season has arrived! Join the quest event, take on challenges, and collect rewards along the way..

Exciting New Quests: Tackle unique objectives and prove your versatility on the battlefield.

Exclusive Rewards: Collect Shards throughout the event to unlock powerful and unique items. A fresh way to earn epic gear!

🎫More Options for Raid Tickets: Players with over 100 Raid Tickets can now use the new x10 option.

☠️ Survival Event Uplift: The ultimate test of endurance has been reimagined. Outlast the opposition and claim your glory!

New Leaderboards: Fight for the top spot against snipers worldwide and earn your place among the elite.

Personal Milestones: Progress through new reward tiers and earn guaranteed loot just by showcasing your survival skills.

🛡️ Defender & Meta Expansion: We’re reinforcing our most strategic modes with fresh content to keep you on your toes.

Defender Leaderboard Growth: New milestone await those who can master the art of defense.

New Meta Content: The battlefield continues to shift! Adapt to new rotating buffs and debuffs that will challenge your loadouts and strategies.

🎃 Upcoming Seasonal Mayhem: Get ready to celebrate with a bang! We've got two huge seasonal updates on the horizon.

Halloween Horrors: Prepare for spooky challenges, ghoulish gear, and terrifyingly fun content!

Thanksgiving Feast: Carve up the competition with unique events and rewards you'll be thankful for. Stay tuned for more intel!

⚙️ STABILITY & PERFORMANCE FIXES ⚙️

A smoother experience means a more lethal sniper. We've been hard at work making improvements under the hood.

Crash Fixes: Deployed fixes addressing crashes related to the Snowman, Gingerbread, and Nutcracker gearsets, improving overall game stability.

Bug Squashing: Eliminated various bugs to ensure fairer and more consistent gameplay.

🔧 SYSTEM & ACCOUNT UPDATES 🔧

Important technical changes you need to know before jumping back into the game.