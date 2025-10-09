 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20185688 Edited 9 October 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔥 Snipers, get ready for a game-changing update! 🔥

We're dropping fresh battlegrounds, supercharging your favorite events, and preparing for an explosive holiday season. Your skills are about to be pushed to the absolute limit. Are you ready?

NEW FEATURES INCOMING!

A storm of new content is brewing. Here’s your briefing on the key changes hitting the front lines!

💎 All-New Shard Event: A new season has arrived! Join the quest event, take on challenges, and collect rewards along the way..

  • Exciting New Quests: Tackle unique objectives and prove your versatility on the battlefield.

  • Exclusive Rewards: Collect Shards throughout the event to unlock powerful and unique items. A fresh way to earn epic gear!

🎫More Options for Raid Tickets: Players with over 100 Raid Tickets can now use the new x10 option.

☠️ Survival Event Uplift: The ultimate test of endurance has been reimagined. Outlast the opposition and claim your glory!

  • New Leaderboards: Fight for the top spot against snipers worldwide and earn your place among the elite.

  • Personal Milestones: Progress through new reward tiers and earn guaranteed loot just by showcasing your survival skills.

🛡️  Defender & Meta Expansion: We’re reinforcing our most strategic modes with fresh content to keep you on your toes.

  • Defender Leaderboard Growth: New milestone await those who can master the art of defense.

  • New Meta Content: The battlefield continues to shift! Adapt to new rotating buffs and debuffs that will challenge your loadouts and strategies.

🎃 Upcoming Seasonal Mayhem: Get ready to celebrate with a bang! We've got two huge seasonal updates on the horizon.

  • Halloween Horrors: Prepare for spooky challenges, ghoulish gear, and terrifyingly fun content!

  • Thanksgiving Feast: Carve up the competition with unique events and rewards you'll be thankful for. Stay tuned for more intel!

⚙️ STABILITY & PERFORMANCE FIXES ⚙️ 

A smoother experience means a more lethal sniper. We've been hard at work making improvements under the hood.

  • Crash Fixes: Deployed fixes addressing crashes related to the Snowman, Gingerbread, and Nutcracker gearsets, improving overall game stability.

  • Bug Squashing: Eliminated various bugs to ensure fairer and more consistent gameplay.

🔧 SYSTEM & ACCOUNT UPDATES 🔧 

Important technical changes you need to know before jumping back into the game.

  • Facebook Login Removal: Facebook login support will be discontinued. Please link your game account to another social media platform to ensure continued access.

