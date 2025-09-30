(Fixed): Fixed the issue where the relic "Cornered Beast" had incorrect damage bonuses
(Fixed): Fixed the issue where the number of monster enhancements in "Spacetime Rift" would increase after exiting and re-entering in certain cases
Update patch:1.9.4
Update notes via Steam Community
