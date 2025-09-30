 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20185594
Thanks for playing 'Parking Together!' We've released a small update today (Version 1.0.4) that includes a few UI and text adjustments.

Adjustments

  • Added a UI option to proceed directly to Challenge 1-1 after clearing Normal 5-4.

  • Minor in-game text adjustments.

This update will be applied automatically when you restart the Steam client.

We're constantly working to make your parking life as enjoyable as possible. If you happen to find any other issues, please feel free to let us know in the Bug Report thread on the Community Hub!

The Parking Together! Dev Team

