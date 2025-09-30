This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch 3 pt. 3

This is mostly a bugfix patch, and hopefully the final one before the beta gets pushed to main. Big thanks to all of you who are playing the beta and giving feedback and finding bugs!

(But I had to sneak some fun stuff in too. <3 for all my Lightning Wizards out there.)

SPELLS:

Removed Lightning Bolt Channeling Upgrade. Added Lightning Bolt Repeater Bolts upgrade.

Repeater Bolts: cost 6 Lightning Bolt will be recast at the target location at the end of your turn for 2 turns.

(Lightning Bolt Channeling was anti-synergistic with anything that cast your Lightning Bolt, now you will rewarded more reliably, and have a viable third upgrade option that doesn't harm your build)

Lightning Halo now stacks intensity (You can have multiple instances of the buff at the same time)

max charges down 5->3

base duration up 9->15

radioactivity buffed from 50% as poison to full poison and inflicts 15 turns of poison on affected enemies.

Magnetize now properly Stuns mutli-tile units. It also now stacks in Intensity by default, so a single unit can have multiple instances of it.

Ironize should now properly effect your own units, and not the enemies.

Fix for essence flux swapping the same multi-tile unit's resistances multiple times.

Fix to fan of flames wildfire not applying to final turn

Fix for Thunderblink / Lightning Warp interaction which caused your Thunderblink Thunderstrikes to miss their targets by targeting their original positions.

Fixed a bug that caused the Starwhale to gain a limited minion duration when purchasing the Starhost upgrade.

EQUIPMENT:

Added a new equipment, The North Pole. When a Metallic unit is summoned, cast your Magnetize on it.

Added damage tracker in description of free-cast staffs like Dynamo, Blazeloom, Gloomthorn etc.

Fixed Cultist's Staff so that they properly stack if you obtain multiples.

MISC:

Effects which dealt damage in a diamond shaped burst have changed to be more circular and generous on higher radii.

This change also fixed a bug where some AI would miscalculate their range or effective radius and miss their attacks.

Breath Attacks also benefit from this change, and their threat indicators should match up with where they can actually reach with their breath. (Looking at you Winterbringer)

Blood Golem, Ophan, Fleshbound, and Slimy Voodoo Mantle no longer give secret shields, and intercept damage before it is dealt.

Fixed a bug that let modified units try to swap non-flyers into chasms and crash the game.

Natural Vigor should now apply after any other effects. There were interactions with Legion Staffs and other modifiers which swallowed its effect rather than being additive with it.

Fixed a bug where Fortresses were able to shoot distant targets while blind if there was an enemy next to them.

Fairies from Glittering Dance, and Faerie Arcanists now have flying.

Added Corrupted to the Custom Game options.