 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Monster Hunter Wilds Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20185394 Edited 30 September 2025 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some cool new additions:

  • You can now reroll relics.

    • This costs bones, and doubles in cost each time.

    • It rerolls all the choices, and makes sure it won't give you any of the same options you just had.

  • Added the "Drill-O-Block" relic.

    • Looks like a power drill.

    • +33% Block Damage Resistance, +10% Gun-type damage.

      • Each additional player who get this relic will only give it +5% more resistance in multi-player, since this is a global buff.

  • Prismatic Winged Boots now list "+24% Move Speed", more accurate to what the bonus gives.

  • All blocks now have roughly ~10% less HP.

  • Added a gradient to the Shardarutto Desert daytime skybox.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1996551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link