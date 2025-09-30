Some cool new additions:
You can now reroll relics.
This costs bones, and doubles in cost each time.
It rerolls all the choices, and makes sure it won't give you any of the same options you just had.
Added the "Drill-O-Block" relic.
Looks like a power drill.
+33% Block Damage Resistance, +10% Gun-type damage.
Each additional player who get this relic will only give it +5% more resistance in multi-player, since this is a global buff.
Prismatic Winged Boots now list "+24% Move Speed", more accurate to what the bonus gives.
All blocks now have roughly ~10% less HP.
Added a gradient to the Shardarutto Desert daytime skybox.
Changed files in this update