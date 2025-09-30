Thank you all for an absolutely thrilling first two weeks of Early Access! The response from the community has been incredible, and your feedback has been invaluable in helping us identify issues and prioritize improvements. We've been hard at work addressing your reports, and this patch includes a huge list of bug fixes based directly on what you've shared with us.

🔊 Audio & Visual Polish

We've added satisfying audio feedback and visual improvements throughout the game:

Arrow hits now play damage sound effects when striking enemies from a distance

Rock throwing has proper sound effects with standardized visual effects

Boat repairs now have both audio and visual feedback

Footstep sounds now play correctly across all material types in the world

Corrupted Spire ambience audio triggers more reliably when entering and leaving the area

Updated art for the Kiln crafting station

Improved Glow Oil Hip Lantern light intensity and visibility

⚔️ Combat & Gameplay Clarity

Arrow tooltips now display damage values

Shield mitigation damage numbers now appear for all players, not just the host

Spirit ability projectiles (Lightning Shot and Fire Blast) now visually match their actual hitbox locations

Deepscale Necklace tooltip updated to clarify its usage

Sharks and Snappers damage detection improved so hits only register when the animation connects properly

⛵ Boat & Ocean Traversal

Smoothed out various sandbars in the Greatwood where boats were getting stuck

Boat repair improvements (audio and visual feedback)

🗺️ World & Level Design

Greatwood Elder Arena Major Overhaul:

Filled holes in center platforms

Improved jumping and traversal puzzle from Heartroot edges to center platform

Added second path from far side of arena

Removed stuck spots throughout the encounter space

Added hunter nests for atmosphere

Removed yellow mushroom platforms and blobs

Stuck Spot Fixes:

Respawn Shrine in Greatwood

Around Ancient's Rest in Greatwood

Ancient's Whisper

Northern Ruins in the Reef

Windswept Ruins in the Reef

Environmental Fixes:

Breakable Vines now have accurate collision

Floating underwater trees removed from Sunken Grove

Misaligned Plant Fiber nodes corrected on Root Island

Duplicated Coralwood Tree nodes removed near Tideworn Ruins

Missing poison effect added to lake behind Ancient's Rest

👕 Cosmetics & Customization

Skimmer and Glider skins now persist correctly after Oceanform or Windform abilities end

Deluxe and Twitch skimmers are no longer smaller or offset from the player

Helmets now hide properly when changing appearance in the Looking Pool

Helmet visibility toggle now works correctly for other players on the server

🎮 Quality of Life

E key now closes menus as well as opening them

Join codes have additional security features for more privacy

Added Status page button to check for live service issues and updates

Instant Build now correctly pulls all required materials from inventory

ManyLights setting now persists between sessions

Exit screen now includes a request to leave feedback for the game

🐛 Important Bug Fixes

Hunter Elite (Chanter) no longer survives falling into poison lakes during Greatwood encounters

Ruins encounter music now triggers properly on Dedicated Servers

Torch no longer auto-activates when entering Glider mode

Bullwog petting now works from both emote and interactive prompt

Hover tooltips no longer get stuck on screen after alt-tabbing

Elder Encounter beams display correctly

Enemies no longer spawn clipped into the ground during a couple of the Reef spirit encounters

Invisible spider no longer spawns during Greatwood Reforging Ritual

Underwater mines no longer disable oxygen depletion

Character no longer appears running with skimmer when toggling in shallow water

Death during boat operation no longer causes crashes

Abandoning game during death screen no longer creates duplicate death totems

Rug Woven Small now uses correct mesh (was using Medium mesh)

Shaped Wood Frame collision improved underneath

Various music restart issues resolved in Ruins

Remaining Issues Under Investigation

Still investigating issues where the Spire encounters do not end properly when defeating them

Still investigating reports of GPU crashes and PC shutdowns on certain graphics cards

Still investigating issues where some quests are not progressing properly

Thank you again for being part of this Early Access journey with us, and sharing such valuable reports. Please keep sharing your feedback through our Discord server or Steam reviews - we read everything!

See you in Nera! ⛵

-Treehouse Team