30 September 2025 Build 20185364 Edited 30 September 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you all for an absolutely thrilling first two weeks of Early Access! The response from the community has been incredible, and your feedback has been invaluable in helping us identify issues and prioritize improvements. We've been hard at work addressing your reports, and this patch includes a huge list of bug fixes based directly on what you've shared with us.

🔊 Audio & Visual Polish

We've added satisfying audio feedback and visual improvements throughout the game:

  • Arrow hits now play damage sound effects when striking enemies from a distance

  • Rock throwing has proper sound effects with standardized visual effects

  • Boat repairs now have both audio and visual feedback

  • Footstep sounds now play correctly across all material types in the world

  • Corrupted Spire ambience audio triggers more reliably when entering and leaving the area

  • Updated art for the Kiln crafting station

  • Improved Glow Oil Hip Lantern light intensity and visibility

⚔️ Combat & Gameplay Clarity

  • Arrow tooltips now display damage values

  • Shield mitigation damage numbers now appear for all players, not just the host

  • Spirit ability projectiles (Lightning Shot and Fire Blast) now visually match their actual hitbox locations

  • Deepscale Necklace tooltip updated to clarify its usage

  • Sharks and Snappers damage detection improved so hits only register when the animation connects properly

⛵ Boat & Ocean Traversal

  • Smoothed out various sandbars in the Greatwood where boats were getting stuck

  • Boat repair improvements (audio and visual feedback)

🗺️ World & Level Design

Greatwood Elder Arena Major Overhaul:

  • Filled holes in center platforms

  • Improved jumping and traversal puzzle from Heartroot edges to center platform

  • Added second path from far side of arena

  • Removed stuck spots throughout the encounter space

  • Added hunter nests for atmosphere

  • Removed yellow mushroom platforms and blobs

Stuck Spot Fixes:

  • Respawn Shrine in Greatwood

  • Around Ancient's Rest in Greatwood

  • Ancient's Whisper

  • Northern Ruins in the Reef

  • Windswept Ruins in the Reef

Environmental Fixes:

  • Breakable Vines now have accurate collision

  • Floating underwater trees removed from Sunken Grove

  • Misaligned Plant Fiber nodes corrected on Root Island

  • Duplicated Coralwood Tree nodes removed near Tideworn Ruins

  • Missing poison effect added to lake behind Ancient's Rest

👕 Cosmetics & Customization

  • Skimmer and Glider skins now persist correctly after Oceanform or Windform abilities end

  • Deluxe and Twitch skimmers are no longer smaller or offset from the player

  • Helmets now hide properly when changing appearance in the Looking Pool

  • Helmet visibility toggle now works correctly for other players on the server

🎮 Quality of Life

  • E key now closes menus as well as opening them

  • Join codes have additional security features for more privacy

  • Added Status page button to check for live service issues and updates

  • Instant Build now correctly pulls all required materials from inventory

  • ManyLights setting now persists between sessions

  • Exit screen now includes a request to leave feedback for the game

🐛 Important Bug Fixes

  • Hunter Elite (Chanter) no longer survives falling into poison lakes during Greatwood encounters

  • Ruins encounter music now triggers properly on Dedicated Servers

  • Torch no longer auto-activates when entering Glider mode

  • Bullwog petting now works from both emote and interactive prompt

  • Hover tooltips no longer get stuck on screen after alt-tabbing

  • Elder Encounter beams display correctly

  • Enemies no longer spawn clipped into the ground during a couple of the Reef spirit encounters

  • Invisible spider no longer spawns during Greatwood Reforging Ritual

  • Underwater mines no longer disable oxygen depletion

  • Character no longer appears running with skimmer when toggling in shallow water

  • Death during boat operation no longer causes crashes

  • Abandoning game during death screen no longer creates duplicate death totems

  • Rug Woven Small now uses correct mesh (was using Medium mesh)

  • Shaped Wood Frame collision improved underneath

  • Various music restart issues resolved in Ruins

Remaining Issues Under Investigation

  • Still investigating issues where the Spire encounters do not end properly when defeating them

  • Still investigating reports of GPU crashes and PC shutdowns on certain graphics cards

  • Still investigating issues where some quests are not progressing properly

Join our Discord to join in the conversation: discord.gg/VoyagersOfNera

Thank you again for being part of this Early Access journey with us, and sharing such valuable reports. Please keep sharing your feedback through our Discord server or Steam reviews - we read everything!

Follow our Steam page to stay updated on our upcoming November Quality of Life Patch with even more improvements!

See you in Nera! ⛵

-Treehouse Team

Changed files in this update

