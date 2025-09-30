Thank you all for an absolutely thrilling first two weeks of Early Access! The response from the community has been incredible, and your feedback has been invaluable in helping us identify issues and prioritize improvements. We've been hard at work addressing your reports, and this patch includes a huge list of bug fixes based directly on what you've shared with us.
🔊 Audio & Visual Polish
We've added satisfying audio feedback and visual improvements throughout the game:
Arrow hits now play damage sound effects when striking enemies from a distance
Rock throwing has proper sound effects with standardized visual effects
Boat repairs now have both audio and visual feedback
Footstep sounds now play correctly across all material types in the world
Corrupted Spire ambience audio triggers more reliably when entering and leaving the area
Updated art for the Kiln crafting station
Improved Glow Oil Hip Lantern light intensity and visibility
⚔️ Combat & Gameplay Clarity
Arrow tooltips now display damage values
Shield mitigation damage numbers now appear for all players, not just the host
Spirit ability projectiles (Lightning Shot and Fire Blast) now visually match their actual hitbox locations
Deepscale Necklace tooltip updated to clarify its usage
Sharks and Snappers damage detection improved so hits only register when the animation connects properly
⛵ Boat & Ocean Traversal
Smoothed out various sandbars in the Greatwood where boats were getting stuck
Boat repair improvements (audio and visual feedback)
🗺️ World & Level Design
Greatwood Elder Arena Major Overhaul:
Filled holes in center platforms
Improved jumping and traversal puzzle from Heartroot edges to center platform
Added second path from far side of arena
Removed stuck spots throughout the encounter space
Added hunter nests for atmosphere
Removed yellow mushroom platforms and blobs
Stuck Spot Fixes:
Respawn Shrine in Greatwood
Around Ancient's Rest in Greatwood
Ancient's Whisper
Northern Ruins in the Reef
Windswept Ruins in the Reef
Environmental Fixes:
Breakable Vines now have accurate collision
Floating underwater trees removed from Sunken Grove
Misaligned Plant Fiber nodes corrected on Root Island
Duplicated Coralwood Tree nodes removed near Tideworn Ruins
Missing poison effect added to lake behind Ancient's Rest
👕 Cosmetics & Customization
Skimmer and Glider skins now persist correctly after Oceanform or Windform abilities end
Deluxe and Twitch skimmers are no longer smaller or offset from the player
Helmets now hide properly when changing appearance in the Looking Pool
Helmet visibility toggle now works correctly for other players on the server
🎮 Quality of Life
E key now closes menus as well as opening them
Join codes have additional security features for more privacy
Added Status page button to check for live service issues and updates
Instant Build now correctly pulls all required materials from inventory
ManyLights setting now persists between sessions
Exit screen now includes a request to leave feedback for the game
🐛 Important Bug Fixes
Hunter Elite (Chanter) no longer survives falling into poison lakes during Greatwood encounters
Ruins encounter music now triggers properly on Dedicated Servers
Torch no longer auto-activates when entering Glider mode
Bullwog petting now works from both emote and interactive prompt
Hover tooltips no longer get stuck on screen after alt-tabbing
Elder Encounter beams display correctly
Enemies no longer spawn clipped into the ground during a couple of the Reef spirit encounters
Invisible spider no longer spawns during Greatwood Reforging Ritual
Underwater mines no longer disable oxygen depletion
Character no longer appears running with skimmer when toggling in shallow water
Death during boat operation no longer causes crashes
Abandoning game during death screen no longer creates duplicate death totems
Rug Woven Small now uses correct mesh (was using Medium mesh)
Shaped Wood Frame collision improved underneath
Various music restart issues resolved in Ruins
Remaining Issues Under Investigation
Still investigating issues where the Spire encounters do not end properly when defeating them
Still investigating reports of GPU crashes and PC shutdowns on certain graphics cards
Still investigating issues where some quests are not progressing properly
Join our Discord to join in the conversation: discord.gg/VoyagersOfNera
Thank you again for being part of this Early Access journey with us, and sharing such valuable reports. Please keep sharing your feedback through our Discord server or Steam reviews - we read everything!
Follow our Steam page to stay updated on our upcoming November Quality of Life Patch with even more improvements!
See you in Nera! ⛵
-Treehouse Team
