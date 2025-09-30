We're generally on a two-week release schedule, but the next update may be delayed a little. We're going to have our hands full with Melbourne International Games Week in early October.
Speaking of—we'll be at PAX Aus. We'll post a proper Steam update with details soon. :-)
Changelog
- Play less intense music during intro story.
- Fix issue where mission progress was not saved on save and quit.
Check out the full changelog.
Just a reminder that we want to hear your feedback (good or bad) via Discord and Steam Discussions.
—Chronosphere Team
Changed files in this update