 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight Monster Hunter Wilds Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20185343 Edited 30 September 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a quick hotfix on yesterday's release. Turns out there was a bug that didn't save mission progress on save. Now fixed, so apologies for any lost progress.

We're generally on a two-week release schedule, but the next update may be delayed a little. We're going to have our hands full with Melbourne International Games Week in early October.

Speaking of—we'll be at PAX Aus. We'll post a proper Steam update with details soon. :-)


Changelog

  • Play less intense music during intro story.
  • Fix issue where mission progress was not saved on save and quit.


Check out the full changelog.

Just a reminder that we want to hear your feedback (good or bad) via Discord and Steam Discussions.

—Chronosphere Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1969811
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1969812
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link