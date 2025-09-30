 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20185320 Edited 30 September 2025 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🏈 Fixed Onside Kick Issue
Resolved a bug where onside kick logic could break under specific conditions.

📊 Fixed Pre-Season Team Review Grades
Corrected grading logic to better reflect team composition and improvements.

🔧 General Fixes & Stability
Minor improvements and background fixes for a smoother experience.

Changed files in this update

