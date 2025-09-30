🏈 Fixed Onside Kick Issue
Resolved a bug where onside kick logic could break under specific conditions.
📊 Fixed Pre-Season Team Review Grades
Corrected grading logic to better reflect team composition and improvements.
🔧 General Fixes & Stability
Minor improvements and background fixes for a smoother experience.
Patch 0.8.1 - Fixes & Improvements
