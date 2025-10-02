If you like the game, it would be great if you could leave a review. Reviews really help the game to stand out and bring new players, which is very important for a small indie game. ❤️
If you find anything that doesn't work as expected, or want to share your thoughts and ideas, please let us know about it in our Discord server or Steam Discussions.
Discord server: https://discord.gg/5H9kMjASKu
Steam discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2004080/discussions/
0.22.1 Change list
- The back button was moved to the top menu to avoid accidental clicks when exiting different game modes
- Search is now case-insensitive. This fixes the issue when searching for "sofa" did not display objects named "Sofa"
- Calling the pause menu and returning to the game during a mission no longer triggers a dialog window and breaks the process, which previously required restarting the game
- The material picker no longer changes material on hover. Left click applies material, right click exits selection mode
- The material picker now also works on doors and drawers of other objects
- Fixed an issue where after the tutorial, control hints were not shown until re-entering the room
- Slightly improved icon loading speed
- Slightly improved animation speed of some UI elements
- Fixed a bug where objects could not be deleted with the R key if the item list was open or during the tutorial
- Fixed incorrect placement of shelves in the car service property
- Fixed the search button when the object list was hidden, which appeared after exiting other screens
- Fixed the mission task list that was displayed twice and overlapped itself
- Changed the mission and property entry icons
- Fixed an issue where the shadow under the floor remained after resetting the room shape
- Resetting the room shape now also resets the height
- Fixed music progress bar being slightly shifted to the right
- Tutorial should no longer block camera control on the property overview screen
- Fixed an error where object groups in the library were displayed with the name INVALID OBJ
- Fixed icons for wall-mounted objects from update 0.22
- The height manipulator menu should no longer display option menu that do nothing
- Fixed an issue with the double photo mode screen on the property overview screen
- Fixed an issue where the initial sandbox door was visible from all camera angles after re-entering the room
Follow and discuss Furnish Master!
Discord server
https://discord.gg/5H9kMjASKu
X (Twitter)
https://twitter.com/AlFlakky
Steam discussions
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2004080/discussions/
https://www.reddit.com/r/FurnishMaster/
Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/@FurnishMaster
Changed files in this update