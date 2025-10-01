1.40 patch notes





-Safe guarding and logging of corrupt save data

-Fixed several shaders that only showed on one eye in VR mode

--Mostly the Bards lute VFX

-Fixed boss death animations

-Adding support for google play games services

-Adding overkill feedback

-Fixed a bug where an extra sound played on rat death

-Fixed an issue where the end sound of the first three books did not respect volume settings