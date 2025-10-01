 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Deadlock DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20184851 Edited 1 October 2025 – 07:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.40 patch notes


-Safe guarding and logging of corrupt save data
-Fixed several shaders that only showed on one eye in VR mode
--Mostly the Bards lute VFX
-Fixed boss death animations
-Adding support for google play games services
-Adding overkill feedback
-Fixed a bug where an extra sound played on rat death
-Fixed an issue where the end sound of the first three books did not respect volume settings

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1837751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link