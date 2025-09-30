Hello everyone, the new balance adjustments and experience optimizations are now live.

1.Sigil Adjustments

· Flying Fang：HP Modifier 4→4/5/6/6；After the next card attacks, refund the [Sword Intent] used for its attack (maximum /5/6/7→4/5/6/8 points)

· Concentrate on Formation：HP Modifier 0/2→6/8

· Swing Sword to Split Heaven：HP Modifier 10→12; Make an additional 20→24 ATK after playing a card with ATK next time

· Cloud Sea Wandering Dragon：After playing the [Cloud Sword] → [Card] in the first slot of the deck, trigger Chase if you Injured...

· Ruthless：HP Modifier 6/10→12/16

· Derive Star Point：HP Modifier 4/8/12→7/11/15

· Heavenly Axis Reflects Stars：HP Modifier 8→2

· Continue Heavenly Fate：HP Modifier 0→5

· Ko Threat Extension：HP Modifier 10→6

· Catch Cicada：HP Modifier 6/7/8→2

· Heart Pierce：HP Modifier 2/3/3/3→2/3/4/5; After attacking with Metal Spirit - Heart Pierce, refund the Penetrate triggered by it (maximum 3/4/6/8→3/5/7/9)

· Lava：HP Modifier 6/8→8/10

· Fist Training：Gain 1/2/3/4/5→2/3/4/5/7 Physique after playing Exercise Fist next time

· Nether Momentum：HP Modifier 6→4；Force+2 (gain an additional 1→2 if you have Debuff)

· Spirit Overflow：HP Modifier 6→10

· Carefree：Deal 5/7/9/12/16→5/7/9/13/18 more ATK in the next Normal Attack

2. Bug fixes and Experience Optimization

· The button to skip battle animations appears after a total of 16 turns by both sides, instead of the previous 32 turns.

· When sharing scriptures on Yinterest Notes, the sharing text will display the sect or character associated with the scripture.

· Added more types of content that can be shared on Yinterest notes.

· Fix some text errors