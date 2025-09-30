This hotfix aims to address difficulty related feedback in regards to melee and enemy density. Enemies will now block each other's line of sight and as a result will be unable to fire at a target surrounded by their allies. Additionally, reactor explosions occur slightly later to increase the window to escape on early less mobile builds.

Besides melee targeted adjustments, many difficulty related changes have been made to the Zero Front campaign. Zero Front was likely the hardest campaign due to the massively reduced player agency and rapid pace of the progression. Unlucky drops in one mission could end a campaign without any strong rest activities to make up for it and a significantly harder mission coming next. Additional items have been added to every supply pod to lean further into Zero Front's identity as a fast paced campaign focused on the missions and the overall spawn budget for each mission has been reduced.

2.0.13

Difficulty

Enemies will block each other's line of sight preventing enemies from increasing their targeting timer and firing while their allies block their view.

Increased the reactor explosion delay from 1.6 seconds to 2 seconds.

Reduced base threat level in Zero Front Hard and Extreme difficulty.

Reduced escalation over mission time on Zero Front Hard and Extreme difficulty.

Reduced threat level escalation scaling in Zero Front Hard and Extreme difficulty.

Added an extra random item and an extra ammo stack to each supply pod in Zero Front.

Reduced the threat scaling per player in multiplayer.

Reduced the average enemy squad size in multiplayer for player counts above 2 impacting higher player counts more.

Features

Hard and Extreme exclusive boss phases will be included in New Campaign+ 1 and 2 respectively when playing on Normal.

Extreme exclusive boss phases will be included in New Campaign+ 1 when playing on Hard.

Fixes