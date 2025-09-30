 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20184572 Edited 30 September 2025 – 06:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The ground trembles with the arrival of our newest bosses.

  • Explore the region map; visit Eldora, Ironhaven and beyond.

  • Finished controller support. Play Danger World on the Steamdeck, ROG Ally or any old controller!

  • Keybindings for keyboard. Don't like them? Change 'em!

Changed files in this update

