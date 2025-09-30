The ground trembles with the arrival of our newest bosses.
Explore the region map; visit Eldora, Ironhaven and beyond.
Finished controller support. Play Danger World on the Steamdeck, ROG Ally or any old controller!
Keybindings for keyboard. Don't like them? Change 'em!
v0.12.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS Depot 3229422
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update