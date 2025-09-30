Best Selection DLCs have been released!
Four new DLCs have been released, containing handpicked songs from other paid DLC packs at an affordable price!
For those just starting to play MASH VP! Re:VISION, be sure to check these out!
On top of that, each DLC has their own bonus tracks and/or Mashup Tracks, only available in that DLC pack!
MASH VP! Re:VISION - Best Selection vol.1 - Legendary Artists -
Purchasing this DLC adds the following songs to Free Play Mode:
- GRWM / TORIENA
- Get Rockin’ / KO3 & Relect
- Future Logic feat. Jang Mi (VA Vocal) / NAOKI + EmoCosine
- Patois Obeah / Roy Mikelate feat. Xeudo Code 《Bonus Track》
- ICE BLINK / Tatsh 《Bonus Track》
This DLC also adds the following Mashup Track to MASH UP Mode:
- 星屑の花びら × ICE BLINK 《Bonus Mashup》
Buy the DLC here!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4042240
MASH VP! Re:VISION - Best Selection vol.2 - New Arc -
Purchasing this DLC adds the following songs to Free Play Mode:
- DELTA / alleyy
- Pleiades / MiYAjY
- BlindedByTheWater / Usnow
- Funk Off / SenPi 《Bonus Track》
- In To The Night / K3nto 《Bonus Track》
- U WANT 2 B ME SO BAD / Creep-P 《Bonus Track》
Buy the DLC here
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4042250
MASH VP! Re:VISION - Best Selection vol.3 - Featured Mashups -
Purchasing this DLC adds the following songs to Free Play Mode:
- Black Diamond x Nocturnal Gale
- UnClear x Odyssey
- 交織のコード x the end of confusion
- Mystic Moon x ekstasis X3
- Cutter x DistLuv x Love Pills 《Triple Mashup》
- Peace of Mind x SNS feat.Yuca 《Bonus Mashup》
- GRADATION 〜あれからの現在〜 x グライダー 《Bonus Mashup》
- Try Again x Brave Progress 《Bonus Mashup》
Buy the DLC here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4042260
MASH VP! Re:VISION - Best Selection vol.4 - For Challengers -
Purchasing this DLC adds the following songs to Free Play Mode:
- Xemetis -RiraN REMIX- / Tatsh
- Odyssey / siqlo
- Axtorchy / zz
- XROSS BASS / Quarkee
- Dark Fenix Revive / LUST DESIRE 《Bonus Track》
- CYBER-kyoto- 葵祭2045 / Re-venG 《Bonus Track》
Buy the DLC here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4042270
VIRTUAL PATH Unlock Items have been released!
We've released items that unlock all of the rewards in select VIRTUAL PATHs!
Buying the Unlock Item DLC will unlock all of the rewards for that Item's VIRTUAL PATH upon purchase.
※You can challenge VIRTUAL charts by accessing the VIRTUAL PATH popup found in the Escape menu. They will not be selectable in the Music Select menu.
※Purchasing the Unlock Item DLC for a PATH that you already have fully unlocked will do nothing, so be sure to only buy Unlock Items for PATHs you have not yet completed.
Buy the Unlock Item DLCs here!
MASH VP! Re:VISION - Unlock conflict PATH
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4042280
MASH VP! Re:VISION - Unlock CHRONO CIRCLE PATH
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4042290
MASH VP! Re:VISION - AXTORM SELECTION PATH vol.1
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4042300
MASH VP! Re:VISION Original Sound Track has been released!
The Original Sound Track for MASH VP! Re:VISION has been released! This soundtrack also features some unreleased Mashup Tracks and in-game BGM's!
※All songs included are game size.
※The MASH VP! Re:VISION OST - COMPLETE RE:BUiLD includes the contents of all of the other OST packs, so be careful to not double-purchase by purchasing this OST as well as any of the other packs.
Buy the Sound Tracks here!
MASH VP! Re:VISION OST - VOCAL RE:BUiLD -
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4018180
MASH VP! Re:VISION OST - HARD RE:BUiLD -
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4030690
MASH VP! Re:VISION OST - CINEMA RE:BUiLD -
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4039500
MASH VP! Re:VISION OST - COMPLETE RE:BUiLD -
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4039510
Bugfixes
- Several small bugfixes.
