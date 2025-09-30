Best Selection DLCs have been released!

MASH VP! Re:VISION - Best Selection vol.1 - Legendary Artists -

GRWM / TORIENA



Get Rockin’ / KO3 & Relect



Future Logic feat. Jang Mi (VA Vocal) / NAOKI + EmoCosine



Patois Obeah / Roy Mikelate feat. Xeudo Code 《Bonus Track》



ICE BLINK / Tatsh 《Bonus Track》



星屑の花びら × ICE BLINK 《Bonus Mashup》



MASH VP! Re:VISION - Best Selection vol.2 - New Arc -

DELTA / alleyy



Pleiades / MiYAjY



BlindedByTheWater / Usnow



Funk Off / SenPi 《Bonus Track》



In To The Night / K3nto 《Bonus Track》



U WANT 2 B ME SO BAD / Creep-P 《Bonus Track》



MASH VP! Re:VISION - Best Selection vol.3 - Featured Mashups -

Black Diamond x Nocturnal Gale



UnClear x Odyssey



交織のコード x the end of confusion



Mystic Moon x ekstasis X3



Cutter x DistLuv x Love Pills 《Triple Mashup》



Peace of Mind x SNS feat.Yuca 《Bonus Mashup》



GRADATION 〜あれからの現在〜 x グライダー 《Bonus Mashup》



Try Again x Brave Progress 《Bonus Mashup》



MASH VP! Re:VISION - Best Selection vol.4 - For Challengers -

Xemetis -RiraN REMIX- / Tatsh



Odyssey / siqlo



Axtorchy / zz



XROSS BASS / Quarkee



Dark Fenix Revive / LUST DESIRE 《Bonus Track》



CYBER-kyoto- 葵祭2045 / Re-venG 《Bonus Track》



VIRTUAL PATH Unlock Items have been released!

MASH VP! Re:VISION Original Sound Track has been released!

Bugfixes

Several small bugfixes.



Four new DLCs have been released, containing handpicked songs from other paid DLC packs at an affordable price!For those just starting to play MASH VP! Re:VISION, be sure to check these out!On top of that, each DLC has their own bonus tracks and/or Mashup Tracks, only available in that DLC pack!We've released items that unlock all of the rewards in select VIRTUAL PATHs!Buying the Unlock Item DLC will unlock all of the rewards for that Item's VIRTUAL PATH upon purchase.※You can challenge VIRTUAL charts by accessing the VIRTUAL PATH popup found in the Escape menu. They will not be selectable in the Music Select menu.※Purchasing the Unlock Item DLC for a PATH that you already have fully unlocked will do nothing, so be sure to only buy Unlock Items for PATHs you have not yet completed.MASH VP! Re:VISION - Unlock conflict PATHMASH VP! Re:VISION - Unlock CHRONO CIRCLE PATHMASH VP! Re:VISION - AXTORM SELECTION PATH vol.1The Original Sound Track for MASH VP! Re:VISION has been released! This soundtrack also features some unreleased Mashup Tracks and in-game BGM's!※All songs included are game size.※The MASH VP! Re:VISION OST - COMPLETE RE:BUiLD includes the contents of all of the other OST packs, so be careful to not double-purchase by purchasing this OST as well as any of the other packs.Buy the Sound Tracks here!MASH VP! Re:VISION OST - VOCAL RE:BUiLD -MASH VP! Re:VISION OST - HARD RE:BUiLD -MASH VP! Re:VISION OST - CINEMA RE:BUiLD -MASH VP! Re:VISION OST - COMPLETE RE:BUiLD -