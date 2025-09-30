 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20184330 Edited 30 September 2025 – 06:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
V1.2.5
1.Optimized the timing and display of difficulty tips for new players.
2.You can now click on seeds in the play record to copy them to the clipboard.
3.Fixed an issue where the details shown when opening a play record did not match the content shown in the dropdown.
4.Fixed an issue where the harvest coin bonus from [Super Pasture Growth] would sometimes not take effect.

