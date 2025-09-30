Another month, another update! This one is coming just barely on time, but that's how it goes sometimes.

First chunk of this update is some overdue housekeeping. Some of our environments have been around for a long time behind the scenes (and some are brand new, but more on that in a second). The first iterations for some of these environments happened way back in the game's infancy, and lots has changed since then. A few new modes, some more UI panels, and before you know it you find yourself running into a scenario like this:

Now that's not a particularly useful timer!

This meant that we had to take a pass at all of the environments and block out the spacing for all of the new UI panels to prevent this from happening. You all might have noticed that this issue has been around for a bit now, but we wanted to make sure that these weren't going to move around again before we fixed things.

With some blocked out UI panels as reference and a little adjusting, we're all good! These sorts of fixes always takes a little longer than you'd like them to, but with these reference panels in all of our models going forward we should be able to keep that from happening again.

And since we were already working on our environments, we went ahead and added the first new one since we started EA: the Gallery. We're really leaning into the liminal space thing here.

This one should be good for you writing mode folks.

Other than these environment changes, there have been some other random bug fixes and small things that have gone in this month. Please let us know if you have any issues and feedback, and thanks a ton for your support so far!

Typing Simulator Dev Team