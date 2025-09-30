CONTROLLER SUPPORT

- I finally added controller support. It's not completely done yet (for instance, in-game button prompts are missing), but I'm enabling it anyway in hopes of getting the required feedback to know if it's headed in the right direction. However, for whatever reason it doesn't seem to be working for the Steam deck. Please give me some time to figure that out.



While implementing controller support, I've also added two shortcut keys for the keyboard.



- X (New for keyboard: leftshift) to reroll.

- Y (New for keyboard: S) to score.

- A is equivalent to left-click.

- B is right-click.

- Right shoulder button sends a dice straight to the first available spot (just like the Space button for keyboard)



Both left and right stick control the cursor like a mouse. The d-pad acts as a faster way to move the cursor if you're already hovering over something. For instance, pressing right on the d-pad while your cursor is hovering over a cat will send it straight to the nearest cat to the right. Same for a dice.



Keybinding has yet to be implemented, that will be next on the to-do list.





BUGFIX

- Lykoi cat now works correctly with Shieldmaiden and other stats boosting effects.



- The maximum amount of dice you can have at any time is 33 (max amount the dice tray can hold). Any new dice created after will automatically destroy itself.



- While in the shop, selecting a bonus (be it to boost its stats or to remove it) will no longer also select any item hidden behind it.