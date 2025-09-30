 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20184200 Edited 30 September 2025 – 06:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

If you encounter any bugs or issues, reporting them to our Discord server will be the best way to get the support you need. Join our Discord server

v3.1.3 Release Notes:

  • Fixed an issue where some actions would continue to run when switching profiles.

  • Added a dedicated section in home page to activate the DLC for users that upgraded.

  • Improved Installed Games detection for applying/restoring profiles.

  • Improved unauthorized responses to better understand the issues when checking ownership with steam servers

  • improved loading of some pages when DSX starts up

  • Fixed Background effect Acrylic or Tabbed not taking effect if Full Dark Mode was enabled

  • Bug fixes and general improvements

[IMPORTANT READ]

Recently, we've received reports of Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors or PC crashes affecting some users. Please be assured that these issues are not related to DSX.

If you're encountering BSOD or crashes, we recommend uninstalling the Steam Xbox Extended Feature Support Driver as a troubleshooting step. Here's how:

  1. Open Steam and navigate to Settings

  2. Select Controller from the left menu.

  3. Click Uninstall Xbox Extended Feature Support Driver

  4. Restart your PC

Happy Gaming,

- Paliverse

Your thoughts help us make DSX even better, if you’ve got a minute, a quick Steam review would mean a lot.

