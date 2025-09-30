Greetings fellow cultivators, the path to eternity has opened. But with this, her eternal prison has become unstable.
Reincarnation Part 2 is now out!
What is new?The upper limit has been expanded from Tier 10 to Tier 12
- Two new Major Cultivation Realms
- New Physiques and Manuals
- New Items
- New dungeons and locations
- New Super boss
- New Dao and Array Perks
I want to thank everyone who has given me support and great feedback in the discord.
What's Next?Next up, i want to continue working on stability, efficiency, Balance, and QoL updates. I have a big list of important QoL that i will start to work on.
While im working on these QoL, i will start planning the next big update. Sects.
Additionally, i will also split my time from 100% on Idle Cultivation to about 50%. The other 50% i will dedicate to a completely new project i have in early development.
Best way to reach me is in the Discord.
Thank you to everyone!
Changed files in this update