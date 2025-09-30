 Skip to content
Major 30 September 2025 Build 20184194 Edited 30 September 2025 – 06:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Greetings fellow cultivators, the path to eternity has opened. But with this, her eternal prison has become unstable.

Reincarnation Part 2 is now out!

What is new?

The upper limit has been expanded from Tier 10 to Tier 12
  • Two new Major Cultivation Realms
  • New Physiques and Manuals
  • New Items
  • New dungeons and locations
  • New Super boss
  • New Dao and Array Perks


I want to thank everyone who has given me support and great feedback in the discord.

What's Next?

Next up, i want to continue working on stability, efficiency, Balance, and QoL updates. I have a big list of important QoL that i will start to work on.
While im working on these QoL, i will start planning the next big update. Sects.
Additionally, i will also split my time from 100% on Idle Cultivation to about 50%. The other 50% i will dedicate to a completely new project i have in early development.

Best way to reach me is in the Discord.
Thank you to everyone!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3697241
