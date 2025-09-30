What is new?

Two new Major Cultivation Realms



New Physiques and Manuals



New Items



New dungeons and locations



New Super boss



New Dao and Array Perks



What's Next?

Greetings fellow cultivators, the path to eternity has opened. But with this, her eternal prison has become unstable.Reincarnation Part 2 is now out!The upper limit has been expanded from Tier 10 to Tier 12I want to thank everyone who has given me support and great feedback in the discord.Next up, i want to continue working on stability, efficiency, Balance, and QoL updates. I have a big list of important QoL that i will start to work on.While im working on these QoL, i will start planning the next big update. Sects.Additionally, i will also split my time from 100% on Idle Cultivation to about 50%. The other 50% i will dedicate to a completely new project i have in early development.Best way to reach me is in the Discord.Thank you to everyone!