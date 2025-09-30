 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20184174 Edited 30 September 2025 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Escapers,

The v1.1 update for Backrooms: Hide Together is now live! In this update, we’ve listened to your feedback and made several important improvements:

🔹 Maps revised – Some areas have been completely redesigned, new experiences await you.

🔹 Performance optimizations – Enjoy smoother and more stable gameplay.

🔹 Fish-eye effect removed – A clearer and more comfortable visual experience.

🔹 Various bug fixes – For a more seamless experience.

👉 We strongly recommend playing again, as some maps have undergone major changes!

Thank you and happy escaping!
— ICON GAMES

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3396741
  • Loading history…
