Hello Escapers,
The v1.1 update for Backrooms: Hide Together is now live! In this update, we’ve listened to your feedback and made several important improvements:
🔹 Maps revised – Some areas have been completely redesigned, new experiences await you.
🔹 Performance optimizations – Enjoy smoother and more stable gameplay.
🔹 Fish-eye effect removed – A clearer and more comfortable visual experience.
🔹 Various bug fixes – For a more seamless experience.
👉 We strongly recommend playing again, as some maps have undergone major changes!
Thank you and happy escaping!
— ICON GAMES
