Hello Escapers,



The v1.1 update for Backrooms: Hide Together is now live! In this update, we’ve listened to your feedback and made several important improvements:



🔹 Maps revised – Some areas have been completely redesigned, new experiences await you.



🔹 Performance optimizations – Enjoy smoother and more stable gameplay.



🔹 Fish-eye effect removed – A clearer and more comfortable visual experience.



🔹 Various bug fixes – For a more seamless experience.



👉 We strongly recommend playing again, as some maps have undergone major changes!



Thank you and happy escaping!

— ICON GAMES