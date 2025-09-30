player vs player testing
Update notes via Steam Community
i need multiple game session testing of all kill tracking achievements but most importantly the player vs player kill tracking needs testing until i can get to my garbage dell optiplex this is uncertain to be working as of this very second at least. thank you come again.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update