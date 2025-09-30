 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20184164
Update notes via Steam Community
i need multiple game session testing of all kill tracking achievements but most importantly the player vs player kill tracking needs testing until i can get to my garbage dell optiplex this is uncertain to be working as of this very second at least. thank you come again.

