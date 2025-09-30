🔧 Scrapping Simulator v0.40 — Major Update! 🚀

🛠 Tool Handler Overhaul

The Tool Handler has been completely rebuilt, removing all time/frame-based targeting and movement.



There is now a sole event listener that handles and distributes all player actions, rather than the Tool System and Queuing System listening and trying to Steal the first Disassembly Action, all systems now seamlessly flow with each other.



The annoying cooldown is gone due to the rework solving the game breaking bug.



From interaction to item removal, queuing, and tool handling, the entire disassembly system has been reworked, making it far more responsive, intuitive, and satisfying to use.



Let us pay respects to the hair follicles sacrificed during this overhaul. 😅



⛓ Smarter Queuing & Tool Changes

Tool changes now integrate with the queue system for smoother disassembly flow.



Queue tool pickups/putdowns while removing components.



Chain actions together — queue up components that need the currently queued tool.



Only one tool pickup/putdown can be queued at a time, but clever timing lets you plan entire e-waste breakdowns up to 6 steps ahead.



📋 Text-based Queue List is back!

Since visual tool indicators could be confusing or misleading (especially when zoomed in), the queue now shows a clear text list of upcoming actions, for example:

Queue (4/6)

- Remove Small Screw

- Swap to Pliers

- Remove Transformer

- Remove Crystal Oscillator

Crate capacity doubled from 12 → 24.



Crates now support external add/remove systems, enabling easier integration with Storage Shelves.



Add/remove ingots from Storage Shelves while holding a crate with [E]/[F].



Increased scrap yard ingot sales slot from 21 → 24, matching the new crate size.



Faster drop-off at the scrap yard using the Crate.



Ingots removed manually are now placed in organized bounds instead of single stack that fall back into the crate.



📘 Tutorial Rework

The tutorial has once again been rebuilt from the ground up, with clearer pacing, better tips, and less interruption.



Stage Info Panels spaced out; “Welcome” + “Name Changer” merged for smoother onboarding.



Green Hint Popups no longer pause gameplay; close with [ENTER] for less disruption.



Power System introduction moved later, after learning about the PC, for better flow.



All popups, tips, and stage descriptions rewritten for clarity.



Task prompts now include extra hints (e.g., when finding the pawn shop, tip: Press [M] to view the map).



Players with mid-tutorial saves may encounter repeated/missing stages — restarting the tutorial is recommended for the full new experience.



On first loading into v0.40, players will be offered a one-time chance to try the new tutorial (safe with existing saves).



⏱ Time Handler Updates

Time of day can now be paused or delayed in Game State specific situations.



Tutorials start at 8 AM+ so shops are open, and the clock is delayed 15 minutes for learning freedom and to help resolve feeling rushed through the tutorial.



Added a 30s grace period when turning off devices before sleep, to prevent passing out by accident.



Returning players trying the new tutorial get a 5 min grace period so progress isn’t disrupted.



🐛 Bug Fixes & Tweaks

Fixed XP bars not showing actual skill progress correctly.



Fixed Ingot Storage Rack indicators staying active after placing an ingot.



Fixed Plastic Bottle Achievements (Spare No Expense I/II/III) not triggering — pick up one more bottle to unlock.



Fixed bug where Flathead Screwdriver swapped materials with SSD chips in the queue.



This update brings major reworks to core systems, making disassembly smoother, queuing smarter, and tutorials clearer. Grab your tools and let’s dive in!🧱 Ingot Crate ImprovementsThat’s it for v0.40 — a big step forward for smoother disassembly, smarter queuing, and a more player-friendly tutorial experience.💬 As always, feedback is welcome! Jump into the community hub or Discord and let me know how these changes feel.Happy Scrapping All! 💚