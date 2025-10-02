Thank you for playing Wizardry Variants Daphne.Ver. 1.17.0 has been released.--------------------------------------------------------◆Day of Blessing◆--------------------------------------------------------During the event period, various effects will occur in town and the Abyss.*Details can be found during the event period under Day of Blessing in the slide menu.[Day of Blessing: Treasures of the Abyss]During the event period, more sale-only items can be obtained from treasure chests in all Abysses.[Campaign Period]10/2/2025 (15:00) - 10/14/2025 (23:59) JST[Sell-Buff Campaign]During the campaign period, sale-only items sell for higher prices at the Item Shop.[Campaign Period]10/2/2025 (15:00) - 10/14/2025 (23:59) JST[Day of Blessing: EXP]During the event period, EXP earned from all Abyss battles and Clock Tomes is increased.*Does not apply to dispatch request EXP.[Campaign Period]10/2/2025 (15:00) - 10/14/2025 (23:59) JST--------------------------------------------------------◆Adjustment to Certain Equipment Icons◆--------------------------------------------------------Equipment icons have been adjusted to make the equipment-granted traits easier to identify.--------------------------------------------------------◆Adjustment to World Map Size◆--------------------------------------------------------The default world map size has been adjusted.--------------------------------------------------------◆Bugs Fixed◆--------------------------------------------------------- In the Black Barrel Tavern, extracting Relic Power causes the consumed Fortitude to be at maximum value.- In the Old Castle Ruins, defeating a formidable enemy modeled after an Area Search Expert could advance mission counts such as "Defeat [X] type."- Various other issues have been addressed.Event periods and contents are subject to change without any prior notice.We hope you will continue to enjoy and support Wizardry Variants Daphne.