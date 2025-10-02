Ver. 1.17.0 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing Wizardry Variants Daphne.
Ver. 1.17.0 has been released.
--------------------------------------------------------
◆Day of Blessing◆
--------------------------------------------------------
During the event period, various effects will occur in town and the Abyss.
*Details can be found during the event period under Day of Blessing in the slide menu.
[Day of Blessing: Treasures of the Abyss]
During the event period, more sale-only items can be obtained from treasure chests in all Abysses.
[Campaign Period]
10/2/2025 (15:00) - 10/14/2025 (23:59) JST
[Sell-Buff Campaign]
During the campaign period, sale-only items sell for higher prices at the Item Shop.
[Campaign Period]
10/2/2025 (15:00) - 10/14/2025 (23:59) JST
[Day of Blessing: EXP]
During the event period, EXP earned from all Abyss battles and Clock Tomes is increased.
*Does not apply to dispatch request EXP.
[Campaign Period]
10/2/2025 (15:00) - 10/14/2025 (23:59) JST
--------------------------------------------------------
◆Adjustment to Certain Equipment Icons◆
--------------------------------------------------------
Equipment icons have been adjusted to make the equipment-granted traits easier to identify.
--------------------------------------------------------
◆Adjustment to World Map Size◆
--------------------------------------------------------
The default world map size has been adjusted.
--------------------------------------------------------
◆Bugs Fixed◆
--------------------------------------------------------
- In the Black Barrel Tavern, extracting Relic Power causes the consumed Fortitude to be at maximum value.
- In the Old Castle Ruins, defeating a formidable enemy modeled after an Area Search Expert could advance mission counts such as "Defeat [X] type."
- Various other issues have been addressed.
Event periods and contents are subject to change without any prior notice.
We hope you will continue to enjoy and support Wizardry Variants Daphne.
