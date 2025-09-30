Gameplay & Balance
• Bandit spawn adjustments
Fixes
• Fixed crash when extracting after using morphine
• General collision fixes
Safezone
• Warehouse loading dock bay doors set up for future vehicle update
• Storage shelves added to safezone properties
Update Notes 9/29
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 3931751
