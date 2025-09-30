 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20183731 Edited 30 September 2025 – 05:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay & Balance
• Bandit spawn adjustments

Fixes
• Fixed crash when extracting after using morphine
• General collision fixes

Safezone
• Warehouse loading dock bay doors set up for future vehicle update
• Storage shelves added to safezone properties

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3931751
  • Loading history…
