 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Monster Hunter Wilds Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20183703 Edited 30 September 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
SHADOWBOX Windows Beta 1.5 Patch Notes:

Enhanced Features:
-Scientific name pronunciations have been added for 41 species! Audio clips can be played in (most) fossil inspection screens by pressing V as the default keybind.

Bug fixes:
-Audio playback slider now works correctly when in free camera mode

If you are experiencing any new issues as a result of this update, please head over to the Steam Community Forum and let us know!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2993501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link