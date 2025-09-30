SHADOWBOX Windows Beta 1.5 Patch Notes:
Enhanced Features:
-Scientific name pronunciations have been added for 41 species! Audio clips can be played in (most) fossil inspection screens by pressing V as the default keybind.
Bug fixes:
-Audio playback slider now works correctly when in free camera mode
If you are experiencing any new issues as a result of this update, please head over to the Steam Community Forum and let us know!
Patch Notes 9-29-25 (Beta 1.5)
