Additionally, I wanted to clear up something I claimed in GentlemannPyro's stream of the Private Test around a month ago (even though nobody has brought it up). I said there would be a demo ready by Early Access launch, but now I'm moving the demo back to instead come out on full release. In return, the demo will contain Grassy Grove alongside the original planned demo content.
Content/Balancing
- Gigabrite's Slam now rains down Greenies in an area around him.
The Slam had its nerf coming, but now it's a bit too easy, so I gave it a little extra effect to help that.
- Scarred Experiment's Mutation Attack now has a quick and small knockback attack before the first dash.
Originally, players who got too close during the Mutation Attack's startup would get stunned by the gloop that the boss laid down during its first dash. This change keeps the interaction's punishment the same (usually forcing a dash to avoid taking damage from the 2nd dash) but gives the player a better visual cue for what's happening.
- Increased the delay before Rogues can lunge after teleporting by 0.5s.
The goal was to have Rogue's teleport stab be fast but not completely unreactable, and what I originally thought was a bug (basically instantly lunging after a teleport) was actually just the delay not being long enough. This might make Forest noticeably easier, but not in a way that takes away from its current difficulty.
- Massively increased the range of Explosive Shield's explosion.
Visual/Audio
- New Boss Health Bars have begun testing, starting with Gigabrite.
Due to the modular nature of the health bar object (thank god), I can roll this out for the other bosses fairly quickly, but I want to give them more fine-tuning before I find them worthy of it.
- Gigabrite's Charged Dashpunch now has a trail to better indicate his movement.
- Gigabrite's red flash to indicate its charge-up is now replaced with a much more visually-distinct red "flash".
- Adjusted Knife Overcharge's projectile so that its trail does not get affected by lighting.
- Tire screech.
Bugfixes
- Fixed the player being unable to bounce off of Sprites.
Please keep your eyes peeled for any enemies you can't bounce off of. This codebase was birthed from a dumpster fire of jank and spaghetti (mostly not of my doing), and I am trying my best to fix it.
- Fixed Torrent not disappearing when the boss spawns.
- Fixed the player hitbox still appearing when toggled off on Tutorial, Forest, Plaza, Cave, and Boss Rush. Also fixed being unable to toggle those settings (directionarrow and hitbox) while in those areas.
- Hopefully FINALLY fixed Scarred Experiment movestacking its melee combo.
I think I finally found the cause (phase changing while the attack is ongoing).
- Fixed Zip's Chain Lightning warning not disappearing if the Zip dies before the attack finishes.
- Fixed Explosive Shield's explosion dealing only 1 damage and not hitting airborne enemies.
Changed files in this update