 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Monster Hunter Wilds Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20183489 Edited 30 September 2025 – 05:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The first file size reduction for Samuel Prince Attorney at Law Chapter 1 has been released; a similar patch for Chapter 2 will be pushed out soon. Further file size reductions will also be released for both chapters in the future.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3950151
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3950152
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3950153
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link