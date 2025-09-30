V1.2.4
1.Fixed an issue where the event [Frog Statue Stall] could sometimes fail to recognize the [Frog Statue].
2.Fixed an inconsistency between the description and actual effect of [Pig]’s detection range.
3.Fixed an inconsistency between the description and actual coin yield of [Boom-Boom King Bloom].
4.Fixed an inconsistency between the description and actual number of meteors dropped by [Descent].
5.Fixed an issue where [Good Poop] would cause poop-related bonuses to stop working.
