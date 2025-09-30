This update focuses on polishing the experience with several fixes and small improvements.
🛠️ Fixes & Improvements:
- General performance improvements for smoother gameplay.
- 🇩🇪 German language adjusted for better accuracy.
- No more broken texts awkwardly splitting onto the next line.
- Vases are no longer listed under the Plants subcategory.
- 🌸 Petal particle effects now last a bit less, keeping the visuals lighter and cleaner.
Thanks for your feedback, it really helps keep improving the game step by step! 💚
Changed files in this update