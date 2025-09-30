 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20183442 Edited 30 September 2025 – 04:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all
This update focuses on polishing the experience with several fixes and small improvements.

🛠️ Fixes & Improvements:

  • General performance improvements for smoother gameplay.
  • 🇩🇪 German language adjusted for better accuracy.
  • No more broken texts awkwardly splitting onto the next line.
  • Vases are no longer listed under the Plants subcategory.
  • 🌸 Petal particle effects now last a bit less, keeping the visuals lighter and cleaner.


Thanks for your feedback, it really helps keep improving the game step by step! 💚

