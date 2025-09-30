General performance improvements for smoother gameplay.



🇩🇪 German language adjusted for better accuracy.



No more broken texts awkwardly splitting onto the next line.



Vases are no longer listed under the Plants subcategory.



🌸 Petal particle effects now last a bit less, keeping the visuals lighter and cleaner.



Hi allThis update focuses on polishing the experience with several fixes and small improvements.🛠️ Fixes & Improvements:Thanks for your feedback, it really helps keep improving the game step by step! 💚