 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight Monster Hunter Wilds Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20183328 Edited 30 September 2025 – 06:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo a temporary maintenance from 6:00 to 7:00 September 30, 2025 UTC lasting for 1 hour. Please manage your gameplay time accordingly to avoid any unnecessary losses. The exact time of server opening will depend on the progress of maintenance. We appreciate your understanding.

We are currently reviewing all player feedback and have prioritized the following issues for updates and fixes:

New Content:

1.New Tally Order Event: From 00:00 October 1st 2025 to 00:00 January 1st 2026

Changed files in this update

Windows Myth of Empires Content Depot 1371581
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 2817410 Depot 2817410
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3502710 Depot 3502710
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link