 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Monster Hunter Wilds Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20183311 Edited 30 September 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a new skin for little guy.
Added a new transparency setting for monster effects.
Reduced the base trigger cooldown for Mikiri - Flash Cut to 0.25 seconds (previously 0.5 seconds).
Mikiri - Flash Cut now includes a trigger cooldown in its description.

Fixed an issue where, at Purple difficulty, the Craftsman would introduce Remnants but instead open the Deeply Chaos interface, while at Orange difficulty, the Craftsman would introduce Deeply Chaos but instead open the Remnants interface.
Fixed an issue where Mikiri skills wouldn't trigger Slate - Trample.
Fixed an issue where summon damage would unexpectedly be 0 due to excessive single-hit damage.

Next 7 days is China National Day, so we will be on vacation for the next 7 days.
Thank you for playing and supporting !

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2494811
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2494812
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link