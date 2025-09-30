Added a new skin for little guy.

Added a new transparency setting for monster effects.

Reduced the base trigger cooldown for Mikiri - Flash Cut to 0.25 seconds (previously 0.5 seconds).

Mikiri - Flash Cut now includes a trigger cooldown in its description.



Fixed an issue where, at Purple difficulty, the Craftsman would introduce Remnants but instead open the Deeply Chaos interface, while at Orange difficulty, the Craftsman would introduce Deeply Chaos but instead open the Remnants interface.

Fixed an issue where Mikiri skills wouldn't trigger Slate - Trample.

Fixed an issue where summon damage would unexpectedly be 0 due to excessive single-hit damage.



Next 7 days is China National Day, so we will be on vacation for the next 7 days.

Thank you for playing and supporting !