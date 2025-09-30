Dear Overriders, greetings!

Thank you all for your passionate support and valuable feedback! After a period of intensive development, "OverRider" V 0.7.0 is now officially live!

This update not only reworks the Neural Network (Talent) System, but also introduces new playable characters, the ability to change your primary body, a brand-new Nightmare difficulty, and much more. Let’s dive into the details!

New! Change Primary Body

"Boss Supply Crates" have been adjusted: the option to “replace your Primary Body with the defeated Boss Body” has been removed. Instead, they now offer "Boss-exclusive Enhancement Chips" .

The new " Change Primary Body" feature is now available in the "Chrysalis Hall", allowing you to switch your default body to unlocked Boss Bodies.

"Unlocking and upgrading" Primary Bodies requires a new kind of material, obtained from the Achievement System .

Unlock condition: defeat "Roxanne" at least once.

New! Achievements & Data System

In the "Chrysalis Hall" , you can now track detailed "Gameplay Statistics" and "Achievement progress" at any time.

Completing achievements grants a new material, "Eggs", used to Unlock "Boss bodies" or Upgrade them.

New! Nightmare Difficulty

The super high-difficulty "Nightmare Mode" is now available!

In this mode, Boss attack patterns have evolved—DARE to test your LIMITS?

New Playable Character: “Ra8b1”

The new character “Ra8b1” joins the battle as an " Overrideable" enemy unit ! You will encounter her in later stages.

She specializes in stylish combos and can "Create Mirages to repeat skills," giving her an explosive combat style.

With her arrival, “Horents” are back to Elites.

New Controllable Boss Body: “Miss Crimson”

The player-controllable version of “Miss Crimson” is now available!

She can be unlocked and used in battle through the "Change Primary Body" system.

New Full-Set Stage Theme: “Old Town”

The fourth major stage has been completely overhauled with a new full-set environment: Old Town, replacing the previously reused “Yayoi City,” for a fresh visual experience.





Neural Network (Talent) System Rework

The layout and effects of the "Neural Network" have been significantly reworked, offering a more balanced and diverse growth path.

Due to these changes, existing saves will have their "Neural Network" automatically reset, with all spent materials fully refunded.

Boss Adjustments

Stage 2 Boss is now “Miss Crimson” , and Stage 3 Boss is now "Roxanne".

Roxanne’s AI has been optimized to make her battle mechanics clearer.

Chip Adjustments

Flawless Chips:

Effortless : After a successful dodge, restore all stamina (unchanged). New effect : Counts as a block against that attack.

Life Pulse (Reworked) : Gain +2 Ultimate Skill points(Removed); (New!) During cooldown, you can force-cast by consuming 10% of max HP.

Ulitmate OverRider (Reworked) : Can override enemies with Firewalls(Removed); overridding "firewall-disabled enemies" refunds E.P.(Removed); (New!) After overridding, summon a Mayoi Phantom for 15s (up to 6 can exist simultaneously).

Block Master:(Old Skill Mod [Block Master]) Blocking performance enhanced for all characters (unchanged). New effect: Automatically block 2 incoming damage instances per battle.

Other Chips:

E.P. Sustain: While Core is active, EP converts into activation time (unchanged). New condition: requires at least 1 EP bar to trigger conversion.

System Optimizations

Relaxed conditions for reflecting enemy projectiles across all characters.

Save file structure optimized—redundant data removed, significantly improving save speed.

Enemy HP values adjusted across difficulties.

“Data Coin” drops in Trial stages greatly increased.

Supply Crates are no longer required to unlock exits—exits now open automatically after a short delay.

Added full support for PS4 controllers.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Drone-type Overide Cores could fail in certain cases.

Fixed mismatched scene assets and disappearing bullets.

Fixed "evolution modules", "traits upgrades", and "Ultimate skills" not unlocking correctly when overrode identical characters.

Fixed "O-9er" unable to reflect certain projectiles.

Fixed several issues in Challenge Mode.

Fixed a bad experience with "Miss Crimson": “Tornado getting stuck in corners, unreflectable but still hitting the player.”

Thank You!

Once again, thank you to all our players for being part of this journey! Every bit of feedback and every play session continues to inspire us to make "OverRider" the best game it can be.

We welcome your thoughts and impressions of the v0.7.0 update — feel free to join the discussion in the Steam Community or leave a comment!

— The OverRider Dev Team