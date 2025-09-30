 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Monster Hunter Wilds Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20183073 Edited 30 September 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

White Knuckle Beta 0.50c

  • The Timepiece now regenerates to at least 30% of it's capacity upon reviving if it is below that threshold.
  • Fixed an issue with Profit Motive which caused it to spam the bank particle and sound.
  • Fixed an issue with generation in endless superstructure.
  • Fixed the Hard Mode Abyss achievement not unlocking
  • Fixed (Again) blink eyes breaking.
  • Adjusted audio compression on some sound effects, might help with a specific crash when entering the Abyss
  • Fixed the Face proximity effect getting super bright in some scenarios in Deadman's Handle

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3195791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link