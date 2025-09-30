White Knuckle Beta 0.50c
- The Timepiece now regenerates to at least 30% of it's capacity upon reviving if it is below that threshold.
- Fixed an issue with Profit Motive which caused it to spam the bank particle and sound.
- Fixed an issue with generation in endless superstructure.
- Fixed the Hard Mode Abyss achievement not unlocking
- Fixed (Again) blink eyes breaking.
- Adjusted audio compression on some sound effects, might help with a specific crash when entering the Abyss
- Fixed the Face proximity effect getting super bright in some scenarios in Deadman's Handle
Changed files in this update