30 September 2025 Build 20183012 Edited 30 September 2025 – 04:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
When you start the game you can now play against all the other countries.
  • In this "Competitive Victory" you just need to out score the other AI Players and become the World Leader in Renewable Energy.
  • The UI now allows German, Dutch, French, Spanish, Japanese, Hindi, and Chinese

macOS 64-bit Depot 3821181
Windows 64-bit Depot 3821182
