- In this "Competitive Victory" you just need to out score the other AI Players and become the World Leader in Renewable Energy.
- The UI now allows German, Dutch, French, Spanish, Japanese, Hindi, and Chinese
Update 1.07 New Competitive Victory and Language Support
Update notes via Steam Community
When you start the game you can now play against all the other countries.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS 64-bit Depot 3821181
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3821182
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update