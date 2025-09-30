 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20182957
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added: New voices for Gag upgrades have been added.

  • Changed: Culling has been disabled in screenshot mode.

  • Fixed: Body polygons tearing during save/load

  • Fixed: Invite and Many Hands not providing heart bonuses

  • Fixed: Incorrect keyframes in some animations

  • Fixed: Animations and objects not properly linked in the epilogue

  • Fixed: Clothing physics issues caused by corrupted data in male outfits

  • Fixed: Decal shadow colors being too dark

Changed files in this update

Depot 3539501
