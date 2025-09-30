Added: New voices for Gag upgrades have been added.
Changed: Culling has been disabled in screenshot mode.
Fixed: Body polygons tearing during save/load
Fixed: Invite and Many Hands not providing heart bonuses
Fixed: Incorrect keyframes in some animations
Fixed: Animations and objects not properly linked in the epilogue
Fixed: Clothing physics issues caused by corrupted data in male outfits
Fixed: Decal shadow colors being too dark
Patch Notes - Version 1.5
