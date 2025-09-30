Hey everyone,



Here’s a round of fixes and content updates we’ve been working hard on.



A good chunk of balance changes in this patch.



Fixes

* Fixed certain preconditions (blue text prompts for shovel, rope, etc.) not working.

* Removed an obsolete event option that gave you a shovel instead of a "forage book."

* Fixed a bug preventing leadership ability upgrades while Nrvesk was injured.

* Corrected several typos (including one about full cover in an ability tooltip).

* Legacy of Blood now properly applies stat increases to all units.

* Fixed Pike Wall pushing units in the wrong direction.

* Corrected fonts in the settings UI.

* Changed “Localization” to “Language” in the settings UI.



Balance and Design

* Buffed Focused Volley: increases are now 6% (up from 3%) on base and first upgrade.

* Effective Employer’s last two upgrades (skill point and perk) now cost 2 leadership points each.

* Slightly increased Spearman health and dodge.

* Increased Cruel difficulty by ~6%.

* Reduced armor scaling per tier from 15% to 13%.

* Reduce Armor on high armor units by 15%, but increase their max health by 10%

* Deepwoods: final difficulty increased by ~15%.

* Outlands: starting difficulty increased by ~10%, final difficulty by ~25%. Deepwoods and Outlands will feel tougher, especially toward the end.

* Scenario “pre-damages” are now much more impactful. Injured enemies may start fights at as low as 40% health.

* Reduced XP required to level from 1 to 2 from 60 to 45.

* Tweaked and rebalanced several scenarios.

* Balance Crescendo Strike: Crescendo Strike now adds 15 Accuracy Reduction per hit. We didnt want to reduce the damage, but instead make it much harder to get those juicy big hits in.



Content

* Added a bunch of new icons to replace placeholders (e.g. Shattered, Heavy Bash, Hamstring Shot, etc.).



Many of these changes come directly from feedback. Thank you!



Cheers,

Black Voyage Games