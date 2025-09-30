 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20182865 Edited 30 September 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

Here’s a round of fixes and content updates we’ve been working hard on.

A good chunk of balance changes in this patch.

---

Fixes
* Fixed certain preconditions (blue text prompts for shovel, rope, etc.) not working.
* Removed an obsolete event option that gave you a shovel instead of a "forage book."
* Fixed a bug preventing leadership ability upgrades while Nrvesk was injured.
* Corrected several typos (including one about full cover in an ability tooltip).
* Legacy of Blood now properly applies stat increases to all units.
* Fixed Pike Wall pushing units in the wrong direction.
* Corrected fonts in the settings UI.
* Changed “Localization” to “Language” in the settings UI.

---

Balance and Design
* Buffed Focused Volley: increases are now 6% (up from 3%) on base and first upgrade.
* Effective Employer’s last two upgrades (skill point and perk) now cost 2 leadership points each.
* Slightly increased Spearman health and dodge.
* Increased Cruel difficulty by ~6%.
* Reduced armor scaling per tier from 15% to 13%.
* Reduce Armor on high armor units by 15%, but increase their max health by 10%
* Deepwoods: final difficulty increased by ~15%.
* Outlands: starting difficulty increased by ~10%, final difficulty by ~25%. Deepwoods and Outlands will feel tougher, especially toward the end.
* Scenario “pre-damages” are now much more impactful. Injured enemies may start fights at as low as 40% health.
* Reduced XP required to level from 1 to 2 from 60 to 45.
* Tweaked and rebalanced several scenarios.
* Balance Crescendo Strike: Crescendo Strike now adds 15 Accuracy Reduction per hit. We didnt want to reduce the damage, but instead make it much harder to get those juicy big hits in.

---

Content
* Added a bunch of new icons to replace placeholders (e.g. Shattered, Heavy Bash, Hamstring Shot, etc.).

---

Many of these changes come directly from feedback. Thank you!

Cheers,
Black Voyage Games

