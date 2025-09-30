 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Monster Hunter Wilds Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20182838 Edited 30 September 2025 – 04:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Tooltips should now work properly across all resolutions
- Fixed challenge modifiers being applied more than once
- Added information about challenge modifier to dungeon header tooltip
- Fixed skill tooltip numbers not appearing when buffed
- Quickness is now capped at 100

Changed files in this update

Depot 3904581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link