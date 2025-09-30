- Tooltips should now work properly across all resolutions
- Fixed challenge modifiers being applied more than once
- Added information about challenge modifier to dungeon header tooltip
- Fixed skill tooltip numbers not appearing when buffed
- Quickness is now capped at 100
