 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Monster Hunter Wilds Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20182818 Edited 30 September 2025 – 04:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed Localization right to left for Japanese
Fixed wrong localization for finalize button in roll in dice game
Fixed so that summoned units get their correct names
Fixed so that when you enter a node and load a save the Battle dialogue popup dissapears
Fixed bug where you could dodge through ground, now dodge moves with ground

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 589051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link