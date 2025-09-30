Fixed Localization right to left for Japanese
Fixed wrong localization for finalize button in roll in dice game
Fixed so that summoned units get their correct names
Fixed so that when you enter a node and load a save the Battle dialogue popup dissapears
Fixed bug where you could dodge through ground, now dodge moves with ground
Early Access Hotfix 15
Update notes via Steam Community
