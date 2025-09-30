New intel: The Brethren Book of Ratatoskr. Chapter 1: verses 1-7 are waiting to be found... you can read the lore on the website [CAUTION SPOILERS!]: https://squirrelmageddongame.com/lore/
Stress Tester I've also added a new map under Special Events for some fun. How many Squirrels can your CPU handle without killing framerates...? My rig: only 35-40 squirrels :_(
Patch Details
- CPU TESTER: Special Events > Stress Tester - Find your CPU limits! [screenshot to forums! :D]
- GAMEPLAY: all squirrel mutations persist across maps! DIFFICULTY RAMP INCREASE! Level up and git gud!
- IMPROVED: moveable objects and replays
- MAP VISUALS: all maps fog re-calibration
- NEW INTEL: 7 intel pickups added to 'Ritual Site' map
- MULTIPLAYER: manual tick optimisation for all objects and components.
- REPLAY: more FX replication
- QUAD BIKE: stability fixes and moved to FPS for immersion / control
- ENEMY AI: brain surgery with fewer 'disconnected' TPAI
- SOUND: squirrel chatter FX
- OBJECT: barriers have razor wire removed for better line of sight
- FIX: game over crashes / stability (still testing but seems stable)
- NEW INTEL: Dances with Squirrels
- OVERHAULED: moveable exploding barrels system
- REPLAYS: more stability
- SQUIRREL MISSIONS: fixed gliding and replay recording
- FIXED: merchant pop ups / crafting item UI
MORE TO COME!I'm still working 2 other jobs at the moment to make ends meet, but every spare moment I have is thinking about and working on Squirrelmageddon! Thanks everyone who's following my crazy little game!
I'm still working on integrating new Hive Simulation mechanics and the Factions DLC... just need more time. It won't happen overnight... but it will happen! >D
GLHF!
- Jono
AI CONCEPT ART: 'The Experiments Continued'
