30 September 2025 Build 20182784 Edited 30 September 2025 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Enemies: Fixed bug where the Corrupted Frogs could be pushed outside with the Stonewall Skill

  • Abilities: Stonewall now properly blocks projectiles

  • Audio: Adjustments to skill sounds

  • Controls: Fixed difficulty when using auto shot with controller

  • Controls: Fixed issue to select legendary wands, where the select button appeared incorrectly with controller

  • Settings: Performance Mode now disables shadows that were not being turned off

  • Collection: Fixed issue where desert enemies were not being unlocked

  • Maps: Updated normal map of Purgatory

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

