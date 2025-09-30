Enemies: Fixed bug where the Corrupted Frogs could be pushed outside with the Stonewall Skill
Abilities: Stonewall now properly blocks projectiles
Audio: Adjustments to skill sounds
Controls: Fixed difficulty when using auto shot with controller
Controls: Fixed issue to select legendary wands, where the select button appeared incorrectly with controller
Settings: Performance Mode now disables shadows that were not being turned off
Collection: Fixed issue where desert enemies were not being unlocked
Maps: Updated normal map of Purgatory
Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!
Changed files in this update