Enemies: Fixed bug where the Corrupted Frogs could be pushed outside with the Stonewall Skill

Abilities: Stonewall now properly blocks projectiles

Audio: Adjustments to skill sounds

Controls: Fixed difficulty when using auto shot with controller

Controls: Fixed issue to select legendary wands, where the select button appeared incorrectly with controller

Settings: Performance Mode now disables shadows that were not being turned off

Collection: Fixed issue where desert enemies were not being unlocked