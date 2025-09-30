Some small issues were found with the new patch, so we're posting a same day update to get them sorted out.

Fixes

Fixed issue where Battlemage Miles's grayed out map sprite was still moving when not Enchanted.

Fixed issue where Renegade Lilith's Free Rider passive wasn't activating.

Fixed issue where you could not sell the Frozen Helmet, Big Bro's Sunglasses or the Deceit Tome.

Fixed issue where some playable units did not have their full support list updated. This was a purely visual glitch and had no effect in your ability to trigger those supports.

Fixed issue where Lilith's Music Change had inverted requirements conditions for Punk and Rock.

Fixed issue where the Greater Drake's buff did not affect the new Wind Drake's slayer.

