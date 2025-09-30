Combat is overall faster; enemies take their turn more quickly and the interface is a bit snappier when rotating turns.



The timer now stops during dialogue and XP screens at Rodrik's estate.



There are now periodic save points in Senker's solo cave mission.



Abyssal slugs have gotten weaker and more predictable.



You can no longer get your squad maimed repeatedly in Bosriel's Tomb. Only up to one maiming per playthrough!



Here are some fixes for a first patch!THANK YOU to everyone who has played the game and especially those that have taken the time to leave a review or send feedback. I appreciate ya! <3