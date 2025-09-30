 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Monster Hunter Wilds Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20182722 Edited 30 September 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Here are some fixes for a first patch!

  • Combat is overall faster; enemies take their turn more quickly and the interface is a bit snappier when rotating turns.
  • The timer now stops during dialogue and XP screens at Rodrik's estate.
  • There are now periodic save points in Senker's solo cave mission.
  • Abyssal slugs have gotten weaker and more predictable.
  • You can no longer get your squad maimed repeatedly in Bosriel's Tomb. Only up to one maiming per playthrough!


THANK YOU to everyone who has played the game and especially those that have taken the time to leave a review or send feedback. I appreciate ya! <3

Changed files in this update

Depot 1581371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link