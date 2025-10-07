Hey legends, we just pushed some quick changes to the live game!
Peacekeeper:
Increased rechamber time between shots
Magazine size reduced to 5 (was 6)
Dev Note: The PK is out-performing our other shotguns and CQC weapons by a sizable amount. Ultimately we want to maintain its raw power in terms of damage and instead disrupt how quickly it can put that damage out.
Alter:
Can no longer use Void Nexus while knocked (but you can still summon knocked teammates)
Only 1 Void nexus Allowed in the world (was 2)
Seer:
Exhibit no longer provides ADS hover
Added a short full-body scan to Lasting Beats when an enemy leaves the ult area
The Sentinel is making its glorious return and now works as intended.
Made server performance improvements which should reduce frequency of slow motion (continuing work).
The Trident's brake input keybind has been reverted to its previous setting (visual UI indicator will persist; to be fixed in a future update).
Fixed a bug affecting player's POV when entering a Trident.
Mad Maggie now sprints at the intended speed while using shotguns.
