7 October 2025 Build 20182680 Edited 8 October 2025 – 01:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey legends, we just pushed some quick changes to the live game!

  • Peacekeeper:

    • Increased rechamber time between shots

    • Magazine size reduced to 5 (was 6)

    • Dev Note: The PK is out-performing our other shotguns and CQC weapons by a sizable amount. Ultimately we want to maintain its raw power in terms of damage and instead disrupt how quickly it can put that damage out.

  • Alter:

    • Can no longer use Void Nexus while knocked (but you can still summon knocked teammates)

    • Only 1 Void nexus Allowed in the world (was 2)

  • Seer:

    • Exhibit no longer provides ADS hover

    • Added a short full-body scan to Lasting Beats when an enemy leaves the ult area

  • The Sentinel is making its glorious return and now works as intended.

  • Made server performance improvements which should reduce frequency of slow motion (continuing work).

  • The Trident's brake input keybind has been reverted to its previous setting (visual UI indicator will persist; to be fixed in a future update).

  • Fixed a bug affecting player's POV when entering a Trident.

  • Mad Maggie now sprints at the intended speed while using shotguns.

