30 September 2025 Build 20182657 Edited 30 September 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update introduces the fish Aquarium!
Assign the fish you catch through the fishing log so you can see the awesome catches you made!

Version 0.142

**New Features**

- Gambler Trait Added: (epic / legendary) sample below is legendary

- - 60% chance Final Damage +100%

- - 30% chance Final Damage -100%

- Aquarium added to the garden, its pretty hard to miss

- - showcacse up to 5 of your favorite fish!

- Hunger diminish paused while fishing

- expedition shops now loops after purchasing

- Goo-fy Smile Acc Added

**Bugs / Adjustments**

- Updated Map UI

- Additional server security measures

- added UI to photo mode (press U)

- Leadboard entry text overflow fix

- Slime Databse text entry overflow fix

- Some powerup category icon fixed

Changed files in this update

