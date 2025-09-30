This update introduces the fish Aquarium!
Assign the fish you catch through the fishing log so you can see the awesome catches you made!
Version 0.142
**New Features**
- Gambler Trait Added: (epic / legendary) sample below is legendary
- - 60% chance Final Damage +100%
- - 30% chance Final Damage -100%
- Aquarium added to the garden, its pretty hard to miss
- - showcacse up to 5 of your favorite fish!
- Hunger diminish paused while fishing
- expedition shops now loops after purchasing
- Goo-fy Smile Acc Added
**Bugs / Adjustments**
- Updated Map UI
- Additional server security measures
- added UI to photo mode (press U)
- Leadboard entry text overflow fix
- Slime Databse text entry overflow fix
- Some powerup category icon fixed
