This update introduces the fish Aquarium!

Assign the fish you catch through the fishing log so you can see the awesome catches you made!

Version 0.142

**New Features**

- Gambler Trait Added: (epic / legendary) sample below is legendary

- - 60% chance Final Damage +100%

- - 30% chance Final Damage -100%

- Aquarium added to the garden, its pretty hard to miss

- - showcacse up to 5 of your favorite fish!

- Hunger diminish paused while fishing

- expedition shops now loops after purchasing

- Goo-fy Smile Acc Added

**Bugs / Adjustments**

- Updated Map UI

- Additional server security measures

- added UI to photo mode (press U)

- Leadboard entry text overflow fix

- Slime Databse text entry overflow fix

- Some powerup category icon fixed